Thomas Joel Posey, Jr.
Beech Island - Mr. Thomas Joel Posey, Jr., 82, of Beech Island, SC, husband of the late Jean McDaniel McCoy Posey, entered into rest suddenly on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of the late Thomas Joel Sr. and Agnes Irene Turner Posey. He proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Air Force. As a young man he went to work at the former J.M. Posey and Sons Funeral Home and retired from the Gregg Division of the Graniteville Company. Joel enjoyed fishing, hunting, drinking a cold coke and eating a honeybun. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his family.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members his children and their spouses, Sammy and Linda Posey, Beech Island, SC and Rhonda and Tommy Vanliew, Summerville, SC; granddaughter, Brittany Posey and great-granddaughter, Jasmine Posey.
The family will greet friends on (this evening) Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 1 o'clock in the Historic Graniteville Cemetery, Graniteville, SC. Brother Mike Bledsoe will officiate. Pallbearers will be the staff of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, 2019