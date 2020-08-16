Thomas Key
GEORGETOWN - Thomas J. Key, age 91, of Aiken, S. C., son of the late Chester Key and the late Pearl Penwell Key, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 14, 2020. He is survived by a daughter, Deborah (Dennis) Ergle; sons, Larry (Leslie) Key, Pat (Candy) Key, Ricky (Angie) Key and Mark (Linda) Key; a brother, Roger Dale Key; fourteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of seventy years, Juanita Butler Key and a brother, Billy Rae Key. He was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. He was a retired Sales Manager with the Coco Cola Bottling Company. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Aiken, S.C. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend. He loved his family with all his heart and they in turn loved him. A man of his caliber shall be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched during the 91 precious years that God granted him on this earth. Death is not the end, as he has just made that great transition to his new Heavenly Home, where all is joy and peace in a land of endless tomorrows. A service, celebrating his life and homegoing, will be held in the Shiloh Baptist Church Family Life Center on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM. The interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Memorials, in his honor, may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, 3925 Shiloh Church Rd, Aiken, S.C. 29805.
