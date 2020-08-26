1/1
Thomas Leo Inderrieden
1935 - 2020
Simpsonville - Thomas Leo Inderrieden, age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8th, 2020. Tom had been in the care of the McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, South Carolina.
Tom was born on April 24,1935, in Fort Loramie, Ohio to Leo and Eleanor (Winner) Inderrieden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen (Curtis), a sister, Doris Jean Durnell Desch and three brothers in law, Thomas Durnell, Paul Grilliot and Don Desch.
Tom is survived by a sister, Joann Grilliot, of Van Wert, OH; three children, Suzi Suloff of Simpsonville, SC, Debbie Ballard (Dave) of Charleston, SC, and Mike Inderrieden (Kristi) of Atlanta, GA; a sister in law, Ann Kehner (Frank) of Massillon, OH; five grandchildren, Amanda Hart (Michael) of Charleston, SC; Sean Ballard (Lendy) of Auckland, New Zealand; Katie Rose Theodore (T. J.) of Simpsonville, SC; Jake Inderrieden of Atlanta, GA and Scott Inderrieden, also of Atlanta, GA. His five great grandchildren are Jackson, Ethan, Evelyn and Sophia Hart (Charleston, SC) and James Theodore (Simpsonville, SC).
Tom served in the Army National Guard and was a graduate of the University of Dayton with a degree in Engineering. He worked for General Motors / Frigidaire and the Moraine Assembly Plant before taking early retirement and moving on to his favorite hobbies of golf and fishing. There were also the many RV trips with Mary Ellen to Hilton Head and beyond, along with visits to see the grandchildren! Their friends throughout Ohio and the community of Cedar Creek neighbors in Aiken, SC are near and dear to our whole family!
We will always remember Dad as a loving and caring person... he was strong and "project minded", very willing to lend a hand wherever and whenever needed!
His forever resting place is alongside Mary Ellen at the beautiful and peaceful "Honey Creek Woodlands At the Monastery of the Holy Spirit" in Conyers, Georgia. His Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Help of Christians, Aiken, SC, on Tuesday, October 6th at 11 a.m.
A gathering time will be held outside in the rose garden following Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Capital Campaign for St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church (P. O. Box 438, Aiken, SC 29801); or, to the McCall Hospice House of Greenville (info@hospicehouseofgreenville.org) (1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680).
You may contact the family via email:
Inderrieden1935@gmail.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Memorial Gathering
outside in the rose garden
OCT
6
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Help of Christians
