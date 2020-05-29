Thomas Navicki
Graniteville - Mr. Thomas Ralph Navicki, age 51, entered into rest on Wednesday May 27th, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his loving mother, Elsie Fox Navicki; children, William Dalton Hurt, Shane Tyler Rhoades, Candice Leigh Navicki; brothers, Edward Harless, William Jack Hartless; and his precious grandmother, Ethyl Smith. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Houston Navicki; brother John Stanley Hartless. At this time, no formal service will be scheduled for Mr. Navicki.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at
www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 29 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
