Thomas "Tom" ThompsonAiken - Thomas (Tom) Thompson departed this world on July 5th, 2020, to join his Lord. Tom leaves behind his beloved wife, Betty (Temples) Thompson of 37 years. Tom was born May 4, 1932 to the late Everett and Dicey Thompson, Mebane, North Carolina.Tom is survived by his son, Richard Allen Thompson (Mary) and his daughter, Kimberly Thompson (Debbie Born). His grandchildren, Courtney Wessinger, (Earl) and Chad Thompson (Jennifer) and his great grandchildren, Zoey, Abigail, Earl Jr, Wessinger & Aubrie Thompson. Stepchildren, Janet Blanks (Ray), Douglas Temples Sr, Gaye Cain (Steve), Phyllis Debord.Step grandchildren, Allison Coomes, Ryan Blanks (Nicki), Kathren Moyer, Phillip Cain (Samantha), Lauren and Stephanie Debord. Great grandchildren, Harleigh and Paisleigh Coomes, Mason and Carson Moyer, Lyla and Zoey Cain.Thomas served our country for 20 years in the United States Army. While serving our country he was stationed in France, Germany, Korea, Vietnam and Greenland. After his retirement from the Army, Thomas worked for a medical company, Haemonetics, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. As a maintenance engineer he traveled several states maintaining the cell saver medical equipment.Tom loved fishing and camping at Edisto Beach, traveling, gardening and working in his workshop. Tom was a member of Millbrook Baptist Church of Aiken, S.C. where he enjoyed spending time with his fellow Sunday School friends. They enjoyed sharing fishing stories, cooking, and having fish frys and delicious desserts with their wives.Tom was a kind gentleman always willing to help anyone in need. Tom's jovial personality expressed all that he loved about his life's blessings! His love for life he shared with everyone! His story telling, his sense of humor, jokes and laughter was loved by all that knew Tom! Tom's love for His Lord, his beloved wife Betty, his family, fellowman and his Love for our Country is the legacy that he leaves behind to all that knew him, and he will be greatly missed!Due to the Covid-19 there will not be a service at this time.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at