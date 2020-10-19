1/
Thurnell Turner El
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Thurnell Turner El
NEWELLENTON - Mr. Thurnell Turner El of 307 South Boundary Ave entered into eternal rest Saturday October 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Turner Sr. and Mildred B. Green Turner; siblings, Herbert Turner El Jr, and Yvonne Brunson; son Chris Lloyd Bey. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Sharon "Francine" El; son, Mengste Turner El and daughter, Teshania Lloyd Bey; and as well a host of loved ones. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
