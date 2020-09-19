Tiana L. Posey

Aiken - Ms. Tiana L. Posey, age 26, daughter of Chastity Guyton and Travis Posey, of 230 Story St., entered into eternal rest on Monday September 14,

Graveside services will be held 11 AM Monday September 21, 2020 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 5032 Fellowship Rd, Williston, SC 29853, with Rev. Joe Singleton, Pastor.

Tiana leaves to cherish her memory; her parents; daughters, Zariah Posey and Aryianna Posey; grandparents, Leroy Guyton, Dorothy and Henry Posey; great-grandparents, Mary Ann Griffin and Ruby Posey; a host of other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123, Sunday from 3-8 PM.



