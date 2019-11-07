Tierra Tyler

Service Information
Fulmer's Funeral Home
3339 Surrey Race Rd
Springfield, SC
29146
(803)-258-3397
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fulmer's Funeral Home
3339 Surrey Race Rd
Springfield, SC 29146
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Springfield, SC
Obituary
Tierra Tyler
SALLEY - Visitation for Mrs. Tierra Tyler, 61, of Salley, SC will be held Friday, November 8 from 4:00 pm until 7:00pm at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield, SC
Funeral services for Mrs. Tyler will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 1:00 pm at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Springfield, SC with Fr. Wilbroad Mwape officiating. Burial will be in Christian Hill Cemetery, Salley, SC.
Friends may call at the home in Salley, SC; and at Fulmer's Funeral Home.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2019
