Conway - Tim Butler, of Conway, SC, passed away July 7, 2020 at Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, SC. A Public Viewing will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19 we ask that everyone who attends the viewing to please wear a mask. If you don't have a mask - No entrance. Final Rites will be held at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, New York.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 10 to Jul. 22, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
