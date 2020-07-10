Tim Butler

Conway - Tim Butler, of Conway, SC, passed away July 7, 2020 at Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, SC. A Public Viewing will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19 we ask that everyone who attends the viewing to please wear a mask. If you don't have a mask - No entrance. Final Rites will be held at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, New York.

