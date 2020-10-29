1/1
Timothy Beard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Beard
Graniteville - Timothy C. Beard, age 61, of Graniteville, S.C., loving son of Roma Jean Chapman Hewitt; stepfather, Jimmy Hewitt, Sr. and the late Tilmon C. Beard, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Pruitt Health Nursing Home in Aiken, S. C. surrounded by his family.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his two daughters, Amanda Jean and Jennifer Beard; sisters, Karen (Marty) Bell; a stepsister, Susan (Alan) Hayes; two grandchildren, Joey and Jayden Beard and three special nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph Durwood and Ethleen Nunn Chapman; a brother, Christopher Beard; a stepbrother, Jimmy Hewitt, Jr. and a stepsister, Lisa Hewitt.
He was born in and has been a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S. C. He was a member of Windsor Baptist Church in Windsor, S. C. During his working years, he was a Residential/Commercial Construction worker.
A private service will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Aiken Chapter. The family wishes to say a very special "Thank You" to Hospice Nurse, Tonya Joiner and his close caregiver, Wanda Beard for the love and care that they extended to their love one during his illness. Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
You may sign the guest registry at
www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville Napier Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved