Timothy "Tim" Carlton
Aiken - Aiken County Coroner Timothy "Tim" Carlton, age 60, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest at his residence with his loving family by his side. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Carlton, Jr.
Tim is survived by his wife, Nana Carlton; sons, Chris (Jill) Carlton; Joe (Allyson) Carlton; Tyrus (Rachel) Carlton; mother, Pat Carlton; sisters, Debbie (Ricky) Corley; Lisa Ozment; Sherri Carlton; brothers, Butch Carlton; Charles Carlton and six grandchildren, Ella, Emmett, Stark, Merritt, Liam, and East.
Tim was a U.S. Army Veteran and came to the Aiken County Coroner's Office in 1998. He was elected to the office in 2004 and was honored to serve the county for almost 21 years.
The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Lakeside Baptist Church, 4280 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Clearwater, SC 29842. Rev. Tad Marshall and Rev. John George, officiating. Interment will follow in Vaucluse Cemetery, Vaucluse, SC. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lakeside Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Lakeside Baptist Church Missions.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 20, 2019