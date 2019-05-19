Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy "Timmy" Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy 'Timmy' Clark

GLOVERVILLE - Timothy "Timmy" Clark, 55, unexpectedly entered into rest on Monday, May 6th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Hazel Clark and very recently, his oldest brother, Ronald Clark.

Born in College Park, Maryland, Timmy moved with his family to Gloverville, SC when he was three. He graduated from Freedman High School in 1982. Timmy worked for Kroger in Aiken where he retired after 20 years of service.

Timmy was a kind and generous soul. Although he lived modestly, he was known to take his entire paycheck to provide for others. On many occasions, he gave toys and clothes to the children of relatives and friends in need. Every Christmas, he selected several children's names from the angel tree and made sure that the gifts they received were exactly what they had requested while always giving extra items, not on their list. Nothing brought him greater joy than giving to others. As a kind and caring person, Timmy never forgot a birthday. He could recall the birth dates of all immediate family members and even cousins, aunts and uncles. Timmy loved everyone in his family, but he loved his Mama best.

Timmy was an avid animal lover, and the family home had an endless array of animals, especially cats. He had two cats and along with his mother, caring for a feral cat colony over the years. He was always eager to hear stories about friends and family's kids and pets. These stories brought him much joy and laughter.

He is survived by his siblings: Terry Garner (the late Frankie), Edisto Beach, SC, David Clark (Dottie), Graniteville, SC, and Kathy Watkins (Ed), Charlotte, NC; nephews and nieces: Erin Garner, Marcus Garner, David Clark, Jr. (April), Casey Spangler (Brandtly), Jessie Garrett (Brandon), and Edward Watkins. Other special family members include his beloved cousins: Bobby, Cheri, and Jenny Richardson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Aiken SPCA or the Humane Society. A Celebration of Life and interment in the Sunset Memory Gardens, Graniteville, SC will be announced at a later date.

Timothy 'Timmy' ClarkGLOVERVILLE - Timothy "Timmy" Clark, 55, unexpectedly entered into rest on Monday, May 6th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Hazel Clark and very recently, his oldest brother, Ronald Clark.Born in College Park, Maryland, Timmy moved with his family to Gloverville, SC when he was three. He graduated from Freedman High School in 1982. Timmy worked for Kroger in Aiken where he retired after 20 years of service.Timmy was a kind and generous soul. Although he lived modestly, he was known to take his entire paycheck to provide for others. On many occasions, he gave toys and clothes to the children of relatives and friends in need. Every Christmas, he selected several children's names from the angel tree and made sure that the gifts they received were exactly what they had requested while always giving extra items, not on their list. Nothing brought him greater joy than giving to others. As a kind and caring person, Timmy never forgot a birthday. He could recall the birth dates of all immediate family members and even cousins, aunts and uncles. Timmy loved everyone in his family, but he loved his Mama best.Timmy was an avid animal lover, and the family home had an endless array of animals, especially cats. He had two cats and along with his mother, caring for a feral cat colony over the years. He was always eager to hear stories about friends and family's kids and pets. These stories brought him much joy and laughter.He is survived by his siblings: Terry Garner (the late Frankie), Edisto Beach, SC, David Clark (Dottie), Graniteville, SC, and Kathy Watkins (Ed), Charlotte, NC; nephews and nieces: Erin Garner, Marcus Garner, David Clark, Jr. (April), Casey Spangler (Brandtly), Jessie Garrett (Brandon), and Edward Watkins. Other special family members include his beloved cousins: Bobby, Cheri, and Jenny Richardson.Memorial contributions may be made to the Aiken SPCA or the Humane Society. A Celebration of Life and interment in the Sunset Memory Gardens, Graniteville, SC will be announced at a later date. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close