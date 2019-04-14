Timothy Frank Boerste
COLUMBIA - TIMOTHY FRANK BOERSTE, 26, formerly of North Augusta, SC, passed away, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his residence.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 18th from 6 - 7 PM at Aiken Church of Christ followed by the funeral service at 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Palmetto Church of Christ (palmettococ.com) for the Honduras House Build in Tim's honor.
