Timothy Franklin Martin
|
AIKEN - Timothy Franklin Martin, age 58, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
Timothy was born February 24, 1961 in Webster, South Dakota to Leonora Myers and the late Franklin Martin. Timothy received a bachelor's degree in marketing from Ohio State. He enjoyed both hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his mother, Leonora Myers of Aiken, SC; a sister, Peggy Steinhauser (Gregory) of New Jersey; a brother, Daniel Martin (Jackie) of Oregon; and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, March 8th, 2018 in the George Funeral Chapel with Deacon Bob Pierce officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at noon.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave, SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 3, 2019