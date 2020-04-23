|
Timothy Richard Braley
NEW ELLENTON - Timothy Richard Braley was born to Joyce Fay Sharp and the late Timothy l. Braley on June 22, 1961 in Bangor, ME. He departed his precious life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
Timothy received his education at Freeman Vocational school in Graniteville, SC.
At an early age he joined Woodridge Baptist Church in Clearwater, SC. Throughout his life he never lost sight that God loves him unconditional. One of his favorite sayings is "God is the way and the truth and light!" John 14:6
Tim was a life long resident of Aiken County. He lived in a group home in New Ellenton, SC. Tim was the kind of guy that if you met him, you couldn't forget him. Around his neighborhood he was known for riding his bicycle and collecting aluminum cans. If you knew Tim you would know that he had no problem expressing his thoughts and feelings verbally and very loudly! Once you get passed the loud tone and expressions, you will realize that he had a very huge heart and he loved people, especially his family and friends. He would give you the shirt off his back if you asked for it. As Tim's health declined, he still was quite the comedian. He always told jokes and loved to make people laugh. He had an infectious laugh that everyone knew.
As Tim took his last breath and slipped away into eternal rest, our hearts are broken but we rejoice in knowing God's will has been done. Left to remember and cherish his memories are: his mother, Joyce Braley, four sisters: Elaine Washington (Vernon), Danelle Brooks (Richard) both of Beech Island, SC, Alice Terrell and Carolyn Key both of Langley, SC and 28 nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday morning, April 25th at 11 o'clock in Sunset Memory Gardens with The Rev. Tom Kalliokoski officiating. Those who would like to show support to the family may do so by lining the drive of the cemetery and remaining in or by your car during the service. The service will be live streamed on the Shellhouse - Rivers Facebook page.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Tri-Development Center of Aiken County (aikentdc.org).
