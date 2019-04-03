Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Timothy Williams

Graniteville - Mr. Timothy Owen "Timmy" Williams, 57, of Graniteville, SC, beloved husband of Mrs. Laverne Jones Manor Williams, entered into rest suddenly on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of George "G.C." and Martha McDaniel Williams. He was a member of the Langley Church of God and was employed by Aiken Public Works, where he as a Lead Mechanic and was also a Supervisor. Timmy enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle, cooking and let us not forget,,,,,,an avid TIGER fan!!!

In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children and their spouses, Monica and Phil Moore, Graniteville, SC, Justin Norris, Warrenville, SC, Casey and Rachel Williams, Aiken, SC and Candace Williams, Warrenville, SC; step-children and their spouses, Kelly and Mark Goodwin, Warrenville, SC, Dana Angelos, Graniteville, SC, Jamie and Mark Cawley, Graniteville, SC, Cristan Brockington, Bath, SC and Allison Besser, Charlotte, NC; adopted son, Michael Jones, Jr., Graniteville, SC siblings, Kevin Williams and his wife, Tina, Beech Island, SC, the late Teresa Ann Gregory and the late Kenneth L. Williams, eighteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family will greet friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 5 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2 o'clock at Langley Church of God, Langley, SC. Pastors Edward Hardee and Benny Burton will officiate. Timmy will be placed in the church at 1 o'clock. Interment will follow in Warrenville Cemetery, Warrenville, SC. Pallbearers will be Jamie Brunson, Paul Fournier, Mike Chapman, Gerald Storey, Willie Baughman and Billy McQuen. Ben Atkinson will serve as Honorary Pallbearer.

It has been requested that memorials be made to the ( ) or St. Jude Children's Research. ( )

