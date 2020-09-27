1/1
Tina Fulop
Tina Fulop
AIKEN - Mrs. Tina Sue Hayes Fulop, 64, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Tina was born in Trion, GA, a daughter of Mrs. Johnnie Evon McCauley Hayes, Aiken, and the late Charles R. Hayes, Sr. She was a Registered Nurse, and worked for St. Joseph/Trinity Hospital, University Hospital, and was a travel nurse.
In addition to her mother, Tina is survived by her brother, Bobby (Candy) Hayes, Aiken; a step son, Alan (Beverly) Fulop; grandson, Chris Fulop; nieces and nephews, Maranda (Tommy) Cromer, Kyle (Jennifer) Hayes, and Erin Hayes; several great nieces and nephews; and her beloved pets, Arthur and Mackey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Fulop.
A Celebration of Tina's Life will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Aiken Church of Christ with the Reverend Craig Middleton officiating. Interment will be private in Sunset Gardens Memorial Park, Johnston, SC.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Rogers, Kyle Hayes, Tommy Cromer, Bryson Clark, and Carson Clark.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Golden Harvest Food Bank, 81 Capital Drive, Aiken, SC 29803.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Sunday evening at
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Tina's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 27 to Oct. 7, 2020.
