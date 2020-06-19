Toby Holt Jr.
Toby Holt Jr.
AIKEN - Mr. Toby Holt Jr, of Williamsburg St, entered into rest June 17, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Holt was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church and a graduate of Aiken High School Class of 2018.
Survivors include his son, Zayden Holt, Aiken; his parents, Toby and Nekisha Seaward Holt Sr, Aiken; one sister, Brenda Holt, Grovetown, GA; two brothers, Bobby Holt, Grovetown, GA and Ashby Holt, Aiken; Paternal grandparents, David & Bobbie Walker, Aiken; Maternal grandparents, Arnold & Debra Seaward, Bath; Great-grandmother, Rosetta Davis; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 19 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 18, 2020
Toby was an all-around good friend that I will miss very much. Rest in Heaven my friend.
Kenneth Carlin
Friend
