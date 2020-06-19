Or Copy this URL to Share

Toby Holt Jr.

AIKEN - Mr. Toby Holt Jr, of Williamsburg St, entered into rest June 17, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Mr. Holt was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church and a graduate of Aiken High School Class of 2018.

Survivors include his son, Zayden Holt, Aiken; his parents, Toby and Nekisha Seaward Holt Sr, Aiken; one sister, Brenda Holt, Grovetown, GA; two brothers, Bobby Holt, Grovetown, GA and Ashby Holt, Aiken; Paternal grandparents, David & Bobbie Walker, Aiken; Maternal grandparents, Arnold & Debra Seaward, Bath; Great-grandmother, Rosetta Davis; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134



