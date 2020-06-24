Toby Holt

AIKEN - Mr. Toby Mekhail Wanye' Holt, of Osbon Dr and formerly Williamsburg St, entered into rest June 17, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 12 noon Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Christian Heritage Church, 285 Ascauga Lake Rd, Graniteville, with Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 11 am until the hour of service. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Rd, North Charleston, SC. Visitation today at the funeral home from 3pm-5:30pm.

Mr. Holt was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church and a graduate of Aiken High School Class of 2018.

Survivors include his son, Zayden Mekhail Holt, Aiken; his parents, Toby (Ashley) Holt, Aiken and NeKisha Seaward-Holt, Grovetown, GA; one sister, Brenda Darlene Holt, Grovetown, GA; two brothers, Bobby Reshard Jaudon Holt, Grovetown, GA and Ashby Tobias Holt, Aiken; Paternal grandparents, Rev. David & Bobbie Walker, Aiken; Maternal grandparents, Arnold & Debra Seaward, Bath; Great-grandmother, Rosetta Jaudon Davis, Charleston, SC; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



