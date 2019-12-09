|
Toby Lawayne Evans
BEECH ISLAND - Mr. Toby Lawayne Evans, 57, of Beech Island, SC, beloved husband of Catherine Emley Evans, entered into rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
A lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of the late Jack Evans and the late Jeane Parker Parish. Toby was a Carpenter and was a very talented musician. He enjoyed fishing and camping. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his grandchildren, Tyler Lupinetti, Brandee Rice, James Dennis Melo, Samantha Melo, Shelbie Melo, Brianna Chitty, Toby Evans, III, Ryan Evans and Autumn Sisk.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his step-father who raised him, Pervis Parish, Beech Island, SC; children and their spouses, Toby and Christine Evans, Aiken, SC, Vera Jean Evans, Harlem, GA, Anna Melo, Beech Island, SC and James and Lanette Melo, Aiken, SC; a brother and his wife, Jim and Stacie Evans, Montmorenci, SC and as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will greet friends on (TODAY) Monday, December 9, 2019, beginning at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel. Pastor Dexter Lambert will officiate.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 18, 2019