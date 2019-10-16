Toby Wayne Reese

Service Information
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC
29803
(803)-641-4401
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Toby Wayne Reese
Aiken - Mr. Toby Wayne Reese, 72, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Toby was born in Birmingham, AL, a son of the late Edward Carl Reese and Dorothy Avis Harold Reese.He served in the Army during the Vietnam conflict, upon honorable discharge he studied the Arts at the University of Alabama, graduating with a Bachelors Degree.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Laurie Lawhead Reese; a daughter, Callie Reese, James Island, SC; a son, Logan (Kirsis) Reese, Mt. Pleasant, SC; a sister, Jenny (Bob) Wesson.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home. The Reverend Jeff Erbskorn will officiate.
Memorials may be directed to the Aiken Center for the Arts http://aikencenterforthearts.org/donate/
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019
