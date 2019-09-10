Todd Allan Johnson (1966 - 2019)
Todd Allan Johnson
HOOVER, AL - Mr. Todd Allan Johnson, 53, of Hoover, Alabama, was born January 15, 1966 to parents Bobby and Linda Johnson. He passed away peacefully on September3, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Gadsden, Alabama, he was predeceased by his father, Bobby Dwight Johnson.
He was a graduate of The University of Alabama and a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. His enthusiasms included BAMA football and the band Phish. Todd was employed for many years at WBRC Fox 6. A job he absolutely loved and a work family he adored.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Willis Johnson, Aiken, SC, a brother Kevin Johnson and his wife Susan and nephews Graham, Rowan and Oliver, all of Mt. Pleasant, SC.
Because of his generous nature, he donated his body for research, hoping to help find a cure for this dreadful disease.
A Celebration of Life service will be Sunday, September 15, at 4:00 pm. At Ridout's Valley Chapel, 1800 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , if so desired.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 10, 2019
