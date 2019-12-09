|
|
Tollie "Papa" Holsenback
RIDGE SPRING - Tollie Melvin Holsenback, age 79, of Piper Road, entered into rest Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
"Papa," as he was affectionately known, was born September 13, 1940 in Aiken County to the late Theodore and Aleane Morris Holsenback. He was a life-long area resident. He attended Clemson University and The University of South Carolina and was a Chemical Engineer with Owens Corning Fiberglass, retiring after forty-two years of service. He loved to garden and grew the best and largest collards. He also enjoyed the outdoors, camping at the lake, and all sports (including golf). He loved all kinds of animals.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Alvin Holsenback; and a sister, Mary Carpenter.
Survivors include in his beloved and devoted wife of 60 years, Evelyn S. Holsenback; two daughters, Vickie Russ (Charles), Roundo, SC and Sherry Rogers (James), Ridge Spring, SC; a son, Ricky M. Holsenback (Brandy), Mocksville, NC; Robert D. Reynolds (Sharon), who was like a son; three grandchildren, Chris Reynolds (Sarah), Heather Jackson (Tony), and Jennie Wilson (Daniel); two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Carter Reynolds; a sister Mary Helen Willis (John); and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation for family and friends may come on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in The George Funeral Chapel with The Rev. Dr. Glenn Mosteller officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be directed to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 18, 2019