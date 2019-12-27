|
Tommie Blackburn
Aiken - Mrs. Tommie Alice Fowler Blackburn, 90, of Aiken, SC, wife of the late Charles Melvin Fowler and the late Robert "Bob" Blackburn, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Born in Clinton, SC and a resident of Aiken County, SC, since 1969, she was a daughter of the late Tommie and Margaret Marshall Stevens. She retired from the Accounts Payable Department of the Aiken County School District. Miss Tommie enjoyed reading her bible, cooking, flowers, gardening and loved animals.
In addition to her husbands and parents, family members include her children, Steve Fowler and his companion, Cheryl Fischer, North Augusta, SC, the late Charles Melvin Fowler, Jr. and his companion, Marie Stevens, Phelice Dean Fowler, Graniteville, SC and Jean Fowler Beach and her husband, Ladson, Jr., Orangeburg, SC and a very special niece, Margaret Augustine, Aiken, SC.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 1 until 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens, Aiken, SC.
A survivor of breast cancer and leukemia, Miss Tommie's family has asked that memorials be made to the . ()
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020