Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Toni Myers Obituary
Toni Myers
AIKEN - Mrs. Toni Myers, 74, passed away at her home in Aiken on December 13, 2019.
She was a resident of Aiken since 2000. Toni was an active and creative member of the community, helping the SPCA establish "Adopt-A-Pet" page in the Aiken Standard. She also started the "Westmutster Dog Show and helped FOTAS start and organize "Woofstock."
An active rider Toni hunted and taught for several years. She also decided that sculpting would be fun in her later years and won several ribbons at the Aiken Art Show.
She was born in White Plains, NY. Toni, at 14, became the youngest graduate of Columbia University at that time. She went on to have a successful career in advertising in Canada and the U. S.
Married to Sherry B. Myers in 1976, and is survived by him and their daughter, Devon, her husband Stephen and their son Jack.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church after the holidays.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Online condolences at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 15 to Dec. 25, 2019
