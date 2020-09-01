1/1
Tony Mitchell
Noble Tony Mitchell
He departed this world
September 1st, 2010.
I'm writing this from Heaven where I dwell with God above,
Where there's no more
tears and sadness
There's just eternal Love.
When you are walking down the street and you've got me on your mind I'm walking in your footsteps only half a step behind.
And when you feel that gentle breeze or the wind upon your face
That's me giving you a great big hug or just a soft embrace.
And when it's time for you to go from that body to be free,
Remember you're not going, You are coming here to me.
Love and dearly miss You.
Your loving Wife and four precious babies Charlotte, Lola, Millie & Lynn

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sep. 1, 2020.
