James Burroughs

11/13/1928 - 6/10/2020

The family of Mr. James Burroughs acknowledges your kind expressions of Sympathy. Thank you most sincerely for your prayers, kind thoughts, love and support during these difficult times. We are grateful for all of the cards, flowers, food, visits and phone calls that we received from family and friends. Please continue to keep our

family in your thoughts and prayers.

The Burroughs Family



