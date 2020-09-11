Tony Mitchell

Matthew Green, Sr.

He departed this world

September 9th, 2019

The Anniversary of the Day You Went Away

God saw you getting tired

And a cure was not to be

So he put his arms around you

And whispered "Come to Me".

With tearful eyes we watched you, As you slowly slipped away, And though we loved you dearly. We couldn't make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, Your tired hands put to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.

Matthew, we love you and we miss you so much, everyday! You will forever be in our hearts!

Your Loving Wife Helen,

Your Children, Grandchildren, Family, & Friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store