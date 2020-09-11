Tony Mitchell

1/
Matthew Green, Sr.
He departed this world
September 9th, 2019
The Anniversary of the Day You Went Away
God saw you getting tired
And a cure was not to be
So he put his arms around you
And whispered "Come to Me".
With tearful eyes we watched you, As you slowly slipped away, And though we loved you dearly. We couldn't make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, Your tired hands put to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.
Matthew, we love you and we miss you so much, everyday! You will forever be in our hearts!
Your Loving Wife Helen,
Your Children, Grandchildren, Family, & Friends.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sep. 11, 2020.
