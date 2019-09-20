Tracy E. Wilson
Aiken - TRACY ELIZABETH WILSON, 48, died after a sudden illness, Monday, September 16, 2019 in Rexburg, ID.
Born on Torrejon Air Base in Madrid Spain, Tracy was a daughter of David Alton and Cora Ann Richardson Wilson. She graduated from South Aiken High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in Saudi Arabia.
Tracy worked as a deputy with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, was an officer with the New Ellenton and USC-Aiken Police Departments and Wackenhut at the Savannah River Site. She was a survivalist. Some of her accomplishments were hiking the Appalachian Trail and canoeing 1500 miles on the Mississippi River. She appeared as a contestant on season 2 of the "Alone" series on The History Channel. She has traveled across America for the last 4 years teaching survival skills
Survivors, in addition to her parents, include a daughter, Cynthia Wilson; two sons, David Wilson, Tad Wilson, all of the Aiken area; two grandchildren, Kara and Owyn Blackwell; a brother, Bobby C. Wilson, Simpsonville, SC; a half sister, Chantee Wilson, Chicago, IL.
Funeral plans will be announced.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 20, 2019