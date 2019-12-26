Home

Cole Funeral Home
1544 University Pkwy
Aiken, SC 29801
803-648-7175
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Tracy Howard Hite Sr.

Tracy Howard Hite Sr. Obituary
Tracy Howard Hite, Sr.
Aiken - A celebration of life service for Mr. Tracy Howard Hite, Sr. age 90 will be held 2:00pm Friday December 27 at Cole Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplin Dexter Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Park. Mr. Hite entered into rest peacefully at his residence Saturday December 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of 44 years to the late Mrs. Jewel Hall Hite and a son of the late Mr. Ben T. Hite and the late Mrs. Maggie Fulmer Hite. Mr. Hite was in born in Montmorenci, SC and was a life long residence of Aiken County, SC. For 29 years Mr. Hite was a truck driver for E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company then Westinghouse (Bechtel Construction) at the Savannah River Plant retiring in 1995. He also served as a mechanic for 25 years with several key dealerships here in Aiken. You could always find him sitting in his swing or doing yard work. Mr. Hite was a member of Redd's Branch Baptist Church, Aiken. Survivors include one son, Tracy Howard Hite, Jr., Aiken; one daughter, Kathie (Randy) Enlow, New Ellenton; one sister, Jessie Chapman, North Augusta; four grandchildren, LeannDavis, Kim Rhodes, Jamey Enlow, Cory Enlow.; eight great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren. Mr. Hite was predeceased by one grandson, Michael H. Hite, one brother, Frank Hite, two sisters, Betty Dean, and Mary Seigler. The Family would like to express a special thanks to long time friend Connie Radcliffe, the Ladies of Trinity Hospice and the Cold War Citizens Council. Pallbearers will be Billy Mason, Richard Dean, Larry Dean, Bo Fulmer, Randy Enlow and Cory Enlow, and Glen Chapman. The family has suggested that memorials be made to the , , or at 2607 Commons Blvd, Augusta, GA, 30909. A visitation with the family will take place 6-8 pm Thursday December 26, 2019 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
