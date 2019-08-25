Tracy Dairl Snider
WILLISTON - Funeral services for Tracy Dairl Snider, 52, of Williston, SC, will be held at two o'clock p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church with the Reverend David Richardson and Steven Proctor officiating; burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorial contributions may be given to Friends of the Animal Shelter, Animal Rescue, FOTAS, P.O. Box 2207, Aiken, SC 29802. Tracy passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Born in Augusta, GA, he was a son of William Dairl "W.D." Snider and Barbara Hunt Snider. He was a network engineer having worked for Atlantic Broadband.
In addition to his parents survivors include his brother and sister-in-law Gary and Donna Snider of Modoc, SC; nephew Matthew Snider; niece Whitney Barnes; paternal grandmother Margie Josephine Cole Snider and maternal grandfather Theodore Franklin Hunt, and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his grandfather A.B. Snider and his grandmother Ellavee Mary Patterson Hunt.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 25, 2019