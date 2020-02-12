Home

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Trinidad H. McGhee Obituary
Trinidad McGhee
AIKEN, SC - Mrs. Trinidad H. McGhee, 66, of Williamsburg St. entered into rest February 10, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. McGhee was a member of the Cumberland AME Church.
Survivors include her husband, David McGhee, Aiken; one daughter, Ariana McGhee, Charleston, SC; one sister, Maria Vega, Delano, CA; a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 12, 2020
