Trinidad McGhee
AIKEN, SC - Mrs. Trinidad H. McGhee, 66, of Williamsburg St. entered into rest February 10, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. McGhee was a member of the Cumberland AME Church.
Survivors include her husband, David McGhee, Aiken; one daughter, Ariana McGhee, Charleston, SC; one sister, Maria Vega, Delano, CA; a host of other relatives.
