Blizzard Funeral Home
153 South Main St.
Wagener, SC 29164
803-564-5333
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Bethcar Baptist Church
AIKEN - Mr. Tristen Lee McMillan, 47, entered into rest Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Tristen is the brother of Tessa Grant and Shannon Ray Heath. He is the uncle of Katurah Grant. Tristen is the son of the late Thomas Patrick McMillan, Jr. and the late Lilly Kate Anderson Callahan.
Memorial donations may be made to Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremations Services, Inc. PO Box 235, Wagener SC 29164.
A service to celebrate the life of Tristen will be held Thursday, December 19th at Bethcar Baptist Church beginning at 5:00 pm.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019
