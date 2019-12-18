|
|
Tristen McMillan
AIKEN - Mr. Tristen Lee McMillan, 47, entered into rest Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Tristen is the brother of Tessa Grant and Shannon Ray Heath. He is the uncle of Katurah Grant. Tristen is the son of the late Thomas Patrick McMillan, Jr. and the late Lilly Kate Anderson Callahan.
Memorial donations may be made to Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremations Services, Inc. PO Box 235, Wagener SC 29164.
A service to celebrate the life of Tristen will be held Thursday, December 19th at Bethcar Baptist Church beginning at 5:00 pm.
Condolences may be made to the McMillan family
online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019