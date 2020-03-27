Home

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Troy Banks Merriett Obituary
Troy Banks Merriett
Trenton - Troy Banks Merriett, 50, of Skyview Rd., Trenton, SC entered into rest Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Merriett was born in Easley, SC and was the son of the late Larry G. Sr. and Rosa Maria Bello Banks. He was a Refrigeration Maintenance Tech.
Survivors include two sons, Cody W. and Shawn M. Merriett; one brother, Patrick O. Merriett; his foster mother, Judy Layman; and numerous loving family members and friends.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 27, 2020
