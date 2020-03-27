|
Troy Banks Merriett
Trenton - Troy Banks Merriett, 50, of Skyview Rd., Trenton, SC entered into rest Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Merriett was born in Easley, SC and was the son of the late Larry G. Sr. and Rosa Maria Bello Banks. He was a Refrigeration Maintenance Tech.
Survivors include two sons, Cody W. and Shawn M. Merriett; one brother, Patrick O. Merriett; his foster mother, Judy Layman; and numerous loving family members and friends.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 27, 2020