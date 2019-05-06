Ms. Tyisha Gaffney
WILLISTON - Ms. Tyisha Gaffney entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken, SC. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc.
Family and friends may call the residence of her mother Ms. Carolyn Gaffney, 420 Marie Street, Williston, SC 29853 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808. www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 6, 2019