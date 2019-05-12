Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyler Godwin. View Sign Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778 Visitation 3:00 PM Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tyler Godwin

Reno, Nev. - Mr. Tyler Craig Godwin, 23, of Reno, NV and a former resident of Aiken County, SC, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Born in Augusta, GA, he received his High School Diploma in 2016, from Aiken County Adult Education. Tyler enjoyed being with his family and friends, as he was always the life of the party. He was an avid gamer and loved his dog diamond. Family members include his parents and their spouses, Danny and Michelle Godwin, Aiken, SC and Angie and Kevin Lynn, Braselton, GA; siblings, Jessica Vandagriff and her husband, Josh, Aiken, SC, Zachary Godwin, Braselton, GA, Victoria Lynn, Braselton, GA, Kolten Lynn, KY and Alec Vernon, Aiken, SC; grandparents, Gloria Anderson, Aiken, SC and the late Bobby and Jacqueline Godwin and the late Manford Barron, as well as several aunts and uncles, a niece and a nephew.

The family will greet friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019, beginning at 3 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 o'clock in the chapel. Pastor Phillip Lee will officiate.

The family has asked that all of those in attendance please wear funny socks, a baseball cap or a beanie.

It has been requested by the family that memorials be made to the Overflow Foundation at Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Rd. Aiken, SC 29803.

