Tyrone Green

AIKEN - Mr. Tyrone Green, 70, of 529 Horry St, entered into rest May 11, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Mr. Green was a member of the Bell Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Yolanda Hickson, Aiken; 3 sisters, Barbara Council, Marlene (Isaac) Williams, & Roselyn Dobson, all of Aiken; 4 brothers, Larry (Sadie) Counts, Anthony (Linda) Council, both of Aiken, Norman Council, Augusta, & Donnie Council, Ridgeview, SC; 1 grandchild; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



