Tyrone Green

AIKEN - Graveside services for Mr. Tyrone Green will be 11am Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Pine Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Lester Smalls officiating. Family and friends may call the funeral home on Friday from 3pm-5pm.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



