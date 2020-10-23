1/
Vader D. McGowan Jr.
Vader D. McGowan, Jr.
Aiken - A memorial service for Mr. Vader D. McGowan, Jr. will be held at Hillview Baptist Church Saturday October 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Mike McAlpin officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Westover Memorial Park, Augusta, GA. Because of Covid-19 Mask will be required and social Distancing will be observed. The service will be live streamed on the Cole Funeral Home Face Book Page.
COLE FUNERAL HOME
1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS)
AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175.
www.colefuneralhomeinc.net

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hillview Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Home
1544 University Pkwy
Aiken, SC 29801
803-648-7175
