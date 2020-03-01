|
Varyene Burleson
AIKEN - Mrs. Varyene Williamson Burleson, 89, loving widow of the late James Norman Burleson, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 on their wedding anniversary.
Funeral services will be held 3PM Monday, March 2, 2020 at Redds Branch Baptist Church with The Rev. Richard McWhite officiating. Interment will follow the funeral in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Born in Erick, Oklahoma, Ms. Varyene was a daughter of the late Lucius and Beatrice Williamson. She was a member of Redds Branch Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. Ms. Varyene considered the members of Redds Branch Baptist Church as family. She served for many years as the secretary of the Drifters Bowling League at Aiken Bowl. Ms. Varyene retired from the Savannah River Site.
Family Members include four sons: Gary Burleson (Betty) of Myrtle Beach, James Burleson, Jr. of Columbia, SC, Thaddeus Burleson (Rhonda) of Montmorenci, and Richard Burleson (Diana) of Beaufort, SC. One daughter: Susan Hilderbrand (Tilden) of Wagener and daughter-in-law Hazel Burleson of Beech Island. Mrs. Burleson was very proud of her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son Ralph Burleson; brothers, Hubert and Ralph Williamson; grandson, Stephen Burleson and great-grandson, Devin Dunbar.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her friends that assisted her with daily activities over the past few months.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, P.O. Box 4138, Fullerton, CA 92834 or FOTAS of Aiken, P.O. Box 2207, Aiken, SC 29802.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 11, 2020