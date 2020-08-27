Veda Gunnels
Clearwater - Mrs. Veda Clark Gunnels, 94, formerly of Clearwater, SC, wife of the late B. Frank Gunnels, Jr, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 24, 2020 at The Oaks at Scenic View in Baldwin, Georgia.
Born in Johnston, S.C., she was a daughter of W.L. "Doc" and Azilee Yonce Clark. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnston. She moved to Aiken County in 1942 to work for United Merchants and Manufacturers and retired from the Accounting Department of Bath Mill.
Veda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who talked incessantly about her great grandchildren. She was kind, generous, and a good friend to all who knew her. She was a great cook who enjoyed traveling, shopping, and watching the Braves.
Veda was predeceased by her in-laws: Frank, Sr. and Irene Abear Gunnels and Ed Gunnels; her siblings: Juanita Padgett, Marguerite Watson, and J.L. "Doc" Clark; niece, Jo Ann Simmons, and son-in-law, Larry G. Wilson.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Richard Yocum of Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia, and Cindy and Jonathan Curtis of Shelby, NC. She is also survived by her grandson and his family, Bryson and Xuefei Miller and their son, Austin of Harbin, China; her granddaughter and her family, Miranda and Ted Fernando and their children, Gunnels and Sinclair of McLean, Virginia, and a special nephew and his wife, Billy and Sandra Watson of North Augusta, SC.
Graveside services will be held Friday, August 28, at 11:00 am in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, S.C. Pallbearers will be nephews: Billy Watson, Doc Watson, Brooks Watson and Brad Watson.
The family asks that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks be worn and social distancing be practiced.
