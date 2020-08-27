1/
Veda Clark Gunnels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veda Gunnels
Clearwater - Mrs. Veda Clark Gunnels, 94, formerly of Clearwater, SC, wife of the late B. Frank Gunnels, Jr, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 24, 2020 at The Oaks at Scenic View in Baldwin, Georgia.
Born in Johnston, S.C., she was a daughter of W.L. "Doc" and Azilee Yonce Clark. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnston. She moved to Aiken County in 1942 to work for United Merchants and Manufacturers and retired from the Accounting Department of Bath Mill.
Veda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who talked incessantly about her great grandchildren. She was kind, generous, and a good friend to all who knew her. She was a great cook who enjoyed traveling, shopping, and watching the Braves.
Veda was predeceased by her in-laws: Frank, Sr. and Irene Abear Gunnels and Ed Gunnels; her siblings: Juanita Padgett, Marguerite Watson, and J.L. "Doc" Clark; niece, Jo Ann Simmons, and son-in-law, Larry G. Wilson.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Richard Yocum of Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia, and Cindy and Jonathan Curtis of Shelby, NC. She is also survived by her grandson and his family, Bryson and Xuefei Miller and their son, Austin of Harbin, China; her granddaughter and her family, Miranda and Ted Fernando and their children, Gunnels and Sinclair of McLean, Virginia, and a special nephew and his wife, Billy and Sandra Watson of North Augusta, SC.
Graveside services will be held Friday, August 28, at 11:00 am in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, S.C. Pallbearers will be nephews: Billy Watson, Doc Watson, Brooks Watson and Brad Watson.
The family asks that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks be worn and social distancing be practiced.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 27 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hatcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved