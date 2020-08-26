Velma Johnson

Over 600 comments on Facebook and counting. Sharing this just received.



With a heavy heart I thank Wayman ,

and Rose for sharing these photos Velma and their children because they grew up along with my children.our kids was very close when they were younger and growing up and going to school and graduating even after high school they remain friends. Velma was a very humble young lady ,I remember one day when she stopped by and I wasn't feeling well, and she realized that I was all alone and she offered to stay with me and asked me what could she do for me, and I thought that was so sweet of her when she realized that I had been living in my home all alone or several years sick. There is so much I remember that I could share but it would take me a year we'll need to tell it all. She and I communicated through Facebook and when I discovered she was sick and you posted because she was very very ill and after coming out of the hospital her spirit seems to be very high being in convalescent. You ,and Rose if you could blow life into into your baby girl you would want her here with her boys but you knew her condition and I know you would soon let go. Wayman you are an advocate picture taker and with the many pictures that you have and the travels of where you have taken your family you will always have those memories of your child. God bless you and Rose.I have been knowing you guys for more than 50 years, you have always been outstanding parents, grandparents ,beautiful people. Rose you always have been so gentle so soft-spoken, and also the a gentle smile, the best mother the best lady the best wife you are a great great grandmother a wonderful person to be around . I'm so sorry by the loss of one of your babies my deepest my deepest sorrow and condolences to you and Wayman and her siblings her children, and all the other families . I will continue to keep you in my prayers, in the name of Jesus Christ our Savior.

Wayman Johnson

Father