Velma Johnson
Velma Johnson
AIKEN - A memorial service will be 11am tomorrow, August 27, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Father Emmanuel O. Andinam officiating.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Gerard Church
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
Waymon and Rosa, so sorry to hear of the passing of Velma. Will truly miss seeing her in church. I will keep you and the family in my prayers.

Love,
Jeanette
Jeanette Coleman
Friend
August 24, 2020
Waymon and Rosa, So sorry to hear about the passing of Velma. I will truly miss seeing her in church. I will keep you and the family in my prayers.
Jeanette Coleman
Friend
August 24, 2020
Rosa Johnson
Family
August 24, 2020
Will always remember our talks before Mass. Thank you for showing all of us strength in your journey.
Chris Chmiel
Friend
August 22, 2020
I remember you at South Aiken always smiling. May you rest in heaven.

Dr. Avent ~ Friend
Dr Janine White ~Avent
Classmate
August 21, 2020
Rest In Peace my beautiful sister, sister in law and friend. I can still hear u say “I love you” after every conversation. Heaven have definitely gained an angel. This world was too small for the love you gave. I love you sis. Your sister in law for life. Valery
Valery Johnson
Family
August 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Monique Wheeler
Friend
August 21, 2020
August 21, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Velma’s passing. I saw her as a very sweet caring person. My love and prayers go out to her family. My godsons - I love you.
Jackie Cobbs
Friend
August 20, 2020
Dear Mr Waymon Johnson and Rosa Johnson, I never personally have met you but I am friends with Mr Waymon Johnson on Facebook and even though I have not met your family personally, my heart and my prayers go out to you. It is heartbreaking for me to hear you lost your beautiful daughter. I am 3 years older than her. I am making a beautiful rosary to send to your family . Know you are in my prayers.
Deborah Kloos
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
Brother Johnson and Family. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Johnson Family during this difficult time. May God continue to heal and strengthen in days to come and provide peace❤.
Brother James Brown and Family
Friend
August 20, 2020
Velma was truly a nice person when we was in school. These past few years she would always make sure I was invited when her church had their fall festival at odell weeks. She will truly be missed.
Sorina Green
Classmate
August 20, 2020
Condolences & prayers to all of you in your loss. I will miss her smile at our social gatherings.
Agnes H Beckert
August 20, 2020
Wayman Johnson
Father
August 20, 2020
Over 600 comments on Facebook and counting. Sharing this just received.

With a heavy heart I thank Wayman ,
and Rose for sharing these photos Velma and their children because they grew up along with my children.our kids was very close when they were younger and growing up and going to school and graduating even after high school they remain friends. Velma was a very humble young lady ,I remember one day when she stopped by and I wasn't feeling well, and she realized that I was all alone and she offered to stay with me and asked me what could she do for me, and I thought that was so sweet of her when she realized that I had been living in my home all alone or several years sick. There is so much I remember that I could share but it would take me a year we'll need to tell it all. She and I communicated through Facebook and when I discovered she was sick and you posted because she was very very ill and after coming out of the hospital her spirit seems to be very high being in convalescent. You ,and Rose if you could blow life into into your baby girl you would want her here with her boys but you knew her condition and I know you would soon let go. Wayman you are an advocate picture taker and with the many pictures that you have and the travels of where you have taken your family you will always have those memories of your child. God bless you and Rose.I have been knowing you guys for more than 50 years, you have always been outstanding parents, grandparents ,beautiful people. Rose you always have been so gentle so soft-spoken, and also the a gentle smile, the best mother the best lady the best wife you are a great great grandmother a wonderful person to be around . I'm so sorry by the loss of one of your babies my deepest my deepest sorrow and condolences to you and Wayman and her siblings her children, and all the other families . I will continue to keep you in my prayers, in the name of Jesus Christ our Savior.
Wayman Johnson
Father
August 20, 2020
Wayman Johnson
Father
August 20, 2020
It is heart warming to receive and read all the well wishes and prayers offered for Velma on Facebook from around the country and out of country. Velma we miss you already
Wayman Johnson
Father
August 20, 2020
Just wanted to send my prayers and comfort. I didn’t know Velma but it seems she died so young. I am a St. Mary’s parishner. ❤
Sally Bryan
Friend
