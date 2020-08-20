Velma Ruth Johnson
AIKEN - Ms Velma Ruth Johnson, 50, of 1422 Sparkleberry Lane, entered into rest August 18, 2020 at her residence. A memorial service will be 11am Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Gerard Church with Father Emmanuel O. Andinam officiating.
Survivors include two sons, Daniel F.K. Johnson and Waymon J. Johnson; her mother, Rosa L. Johnson; her father, Waymon J. Johnson; one sister, Maria Lawrence; two brothers, Anthony B. Johnson and Waymon J. Johnson II; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, 2020.