Velma Waters Poston
Aiken - Velma Waters Poston, age 79, entered into rest Monday, September 14, 2020.
Velma was born February 21, 1941 in Aiken, SC to Trudy Rhoden Spicer. She was a resident of the area for most of her life as well as a member of Earle Church of God. She was a well known seamstress and retired from the Pharmacy Department at Walmart. She was a great cook and enjoyed traveling and going places.
In addition to her mother, Velma was preceded in death by four brothers, Rudy Hall, Steve Hall, Keith Hall, and Robert Spicer.
Survivors include her husband, Harry Oliver Poston Sr.; a daughter, Darlene Enlow, Charleston, SC; two sons, Kenneth Waters (Debbie) and Richard Waters, all of Aiken, SC; six grandchildren, Joshua Enlow, Ashley Enlow, Eric Waters, Whitney Reardon, Patrick Waters, and Alyssa Kate Waters; four great-grandchildren, Emma Enlow, Avery Enlow, Madison Enlow, and Shealy Anne Waters; three sisters, Barbara Hall, Betty Baughman, and Brenda Stroud; and one brother, Larry Hall.
Friends may call on Wednesday evening from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17th, 2020 at Earle Church of God Cemetery, Aiken, SC, with Rev. John Christmas officiating.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
