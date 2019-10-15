Vera Freeman
AIKEN - Mrs. Vera Regina Gorrell Freeman, 96, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Mrs. Freeman was born in Newport, TN, a daughter of the late William Ulysses and May Belle Allen Gorrell.
She is survived by her daughter, Regina Freeman (Ray) Fulmer, Aiken; sons, Monroe (Rebecca) Freeman, Aiken, Rex (Cindy) Freeman, Aiken; grandchildren, Ramey Howard Fulmer, Miranda Fox, Matthew Freeman, Adam Freeman; great grandchildren, Caroline Fulmer, Courtney Fulmer, Rhett Fulmer, Sage Freeman, Madilyn Freeman; a sister, Lee Anna Spisak; brothers, Gene Gorrell and Junior Gorrell; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Bud" Freeman; grandson, Rhett Harvey Fulmer; siblings, Frances Lane, Jack Gorrell, Carl Gorrell, and James "Bob" Gorrell.
A visitation will be held beginning at 1:00 PM, and the funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in the Shellhouse Funeral Home Chapel, Hayne Ave., with the Reverend Taylor Wells and the Reverend Dr. Chris Masters officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be directed to Manning Chapel Baptist Church, c/o George Lane, 1793 Fairfax Rd. Newport, Tenn. 37821 or the Aiken SPCA https://www.letlovelive.org/
