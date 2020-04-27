|
|
Vera Joyce Maietta
NORTH AUGUSTA - Mrs. Vera Joyce Maietta, 75, of North Augusta, SC, beloved wife of thirty-eight years to John Maietta, entered into rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in the comfort of her home, under the loving care of Kindred Hospice.
Born in Gibson, GA, a daughter of the late Cleon and Ouida Sheppard Faglier, she had been a resident of the CSRA most of her life. She attended Thomson High School and had previously worked at Ann Marie Nursing Home, the former Medical College of Georgia and was very well known for her role as Lead Vocalist for the band Uplift. She also sang in various local bands. Vera enjoyed sitcoms, cooking, board games and playing cards. More than anything however, she enjoyed being with her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, family members include her children, Delores Hinson and her husband, Bill, Loren D. Smith and his fiance, Carmen M. Vargas and the late Kimberly Dawn Faglier, step-children and their spouses, Scott and Katie Maietta and Staci and Marcus Jakob, siblings, Ann Klisavage, Maureen Hattaway, Hoyt Faglier and his wife, Myra, Kenneth Faglier and his wife, Sharon, the late Cleon Faglier, Jr., the late W.J. Faglier, the late Melvin Faglier, the late Wilbur Faglier and the late Glen Faglier, grandchildren, Garrett Smith, Isabella Jakob, Anna Jakob, Brynley Maietta, Hollie Elizabeth Gibbs and Kathleen Marie Turner, a great-granddaughter, Baylee Elizabeth Tuner, a very dear friend, Robert Lowe and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Cryptside Service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 1 o'clock in Sunset Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, Graniteville, SC.
The kind and compassionate care given by Kindred Hospice is sincerely appreciated by the family. The family would especially like to thank, Nurse Pam Bush, Social Worker Kristi Henagan, Aide Lekeisha Davis and Chaplain Linda Miller.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Christian Heritage Church, www.chcgraniteville.com or the .
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Vera and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 27 to May 6, 2020