Vernon Adams

Trenton - A Graveside Service for Mr. Vernon Adams will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, August 21, 2020 at Mount Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, 2451 Edgefield Road, Trenton, South Carolina. Interment will follow, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.

Family and friends visitation will be held 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 390 Beaufort NE, Aiken, South Carolina 29801.



