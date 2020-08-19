1/1
Vernon Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Adams
Trenton - A Graveside Service for Mr. Vernon Adams will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, August 21, 2020 at Mount Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, 2451 Edgefield Road, Trenton, South Carolina. Interment will follow, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.
Family and friends visitation will be held 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 390 Beaufort NE, Aiken, South Carolina 29801.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved