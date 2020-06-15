Mr. Vernon R. Storey
TRENTON - Mr. Vernon R. Storey, 74, beloved husband of 58 years to Mrs. Barbara A. Storey, of Trenton, South Carolina, entered into rest on Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Storey Cotton, and three brothers: Albert Clarence Storey, Harold Thomas Storey, and Raymond Lewis Storey.
Born in Johnston, SC to the late Clarence Albert and Lillie Mae Couch Storey, he was the retired owner and operator of Storey's Insulation and Maintenance. Mr. Storey was a member of First Assembly of God, Aiken, SC, and a deacon and lay minister there.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Barbie Storey Caudle (Gene), of Aiken, SC; two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Couch, Summerville, SC and Kathy N. Fink (Wyman), Batesburg-Leesville, SC; two brothers, Jesse C. Storey, Beech Island, SC and William "Billy" Storey (Ruth), Aiken, SC; five grandchildren: Amber Marie Moody (Kevin), Trenton, SC, Richard Joshua Oxendine (Miranda), North Augusta, SC, Alicia Renew (Milton), Trenton, SC, Amanda Elizabeth Turner (Matthew), Trenton, SC, and Jayson Vernon Oxendine (Mallory), Florence, SC, and ten great-grandchildren: Jesse Moody, Jacob Moody, Tony Harm, Kody Moody, Gage Renew, Kaylee Oxendine, Allison Oxendine, Emmalee Oxendine, Oliver Vernon Oxendine, Aubree Oxendine.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 24, 2020.