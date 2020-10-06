Veronica Negrete
AIKEN - Veronica Negrete, 43, wife of Esteban Negrete, passed away October 1, 2020.
Born February 23, 1977 in Chavinda, Mexico, she was the daughter of Salvador Mendoza and Guillermina Romero.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband and daughter, Veronica Negrete Hernandez.
All services will be private.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
