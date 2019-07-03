Victor Fred Bohman
Aiken - VICTOR FRED BOHMAN, 77, beloved husband of Jane Squire Bohman, passed away, Monday, July 1, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Elko, NV, Victor was a son of the late Dale and Jean Holbrook Bohman. He was an electronics engineer in the aerospace defense industry. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Victor was the father of Jill Marie Bohman of North Augusta and Andrew Victor Bohman (Lisa) of Aiken; he was the grandfather of Alisha Marie Bohman, Brianna LaShay Bohman, Cienna Jordan Bohman, Emily Ann Bohman, Jacob Victor Bohman, Violet Eloise Bohman and great-grandfather of Jamison Neil Russell. He was the brother of Catherine Atwater, Suzanne Nistler, Annette Dicou, Frank Bohman, Burt Bohman and Gene Bohman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Bohman
The family will receive friends Friday evening, July 5th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral will be Saturday morning, July 6th at 10 o'clock at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Aiken. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Finance and Records Department, Treasury Services Division, Attention: Humanitarian Aid, 50 East North Temple Street, Salt Lake City, UT84150-1521.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 3, 2019